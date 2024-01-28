SHC bars educational boards from charging matric, Inter examination fees

KARACHI - In a landmark decision, the Sindh High Court (SHC) has issued a directive halting educational boards across the province from collecting examination and certificate fees from both matriculation and intermediate students. The decision was upheld after the SHC Sukkur bench, presided over by Justice Iqbal Kalhoro and Justice Arbab Ali, dismissed a review plea filed by the educational boards. The legal representative for the educational boards had sought a review of the order that imposed restrictions on fee collection. However, the SHC firmly maintained its prior decision, providing a substantial financial reprieve to matriculation and intermediate students.
The court’s decision aligns with a report presented, revealing that the Sindh government had declared free education up to the intermediate level in the province back in 2017. The report highlighted that educational boards receive funds from the provincial government to conduct examinations and issue certificates to students. Assuring the court, the Assistant Advocate General stated that the provincial government is committed to releasing the necessary funds to the educational boards to compensate for the waived fees. Despite this relief, unrest simmers among intermediate students in Karachi who are actively protesting what they perceive as ‘unfair marking.’ A considerable number of students, who did not pass the intermediate examinations, are flooding the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) with scrutiny forms. Adding to the discontent, parents have voiced their frustrations over the exam results, emphasizing the financial strain they bear for their children’s education. “The BIEK is charging Rs 400 for scrutiny of each subject,” lamented some parents. Responding to the mounting concerns, the education department has taken action by forming a committee to investigate the alleged ‘unfair marking’ issue. The submission of scrutiny forms will continue until February.