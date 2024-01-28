Shehbaz promises Lahore-like progress in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI - Former premier and PML-N Presi­dent Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday vowed to launch Blue Train, Electric Buses on IJP Road and potable water projects in Rawalpindi if their party leader and three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif is voted to power in the February 8 general elections. “I will develop Rawalpindi like Lahore by fulfilling all the promises made to the people,” Shehbaz said this while addressing a public gathering at Liaquat Bagh here in connection with the general elections 2024.

The public gather­ing was also attended by PML-N candidates including Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, Malik Abrar Ahmed, Barris­ter Danial Chaudhry, Engineer Qamar Ul Is­lam, Chaudhry Imran Ilyas, Chaudhry Nahim Ijaz, Sajjad Khan, Haji Pervaiz, Raja Muham­mad Hanif, Zia Ullah Shah, former Senator Chaudhry Tanvir Ali Khan, Osama Tanvir Chauhdry and other senior leaders of N League. However, the PML-N city chapter al­legedly failed in pull­ing out a big number of supporters and voters to the venue.

Shehbaz Sharif said by will of Al­lah, once again after coming to power, Nawaz Sharif and his team would re­solve all the problems being faced by the local people of Rawalpindi. He re­called that during their past regimes, the PML-N under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif had worked on record projects and established a cardiology institute, Institue of Urology, Metro Bus Service and repaired landsliding sites of Jheeka Gali in Murree. He further said that the Metro Bus Service is a gift and big facility for widows, students, labourers, patients and other common people who travel between the twin cities on cheap fares. “If the people of Rawalpindi vote Nawaz Sharif and his candidates to power on Feb 8 polls, I promise I will launch Blue Train, Elec­tric Buses on IJP Road and water provi­sion project in the district,” he said.

He also said that the multi-billion rupees project of Ring Road would be completed soon. He said no stone was left unturned in the progress of Rawal­pindi by Nawaz Sharif in his three past governments. Criticising the PTI lead­ership and previous governments, Shehbaz Sharif said that Nawaz Sharif distributed laptops to students while other political rivals gave abuses. “I urge the people of Rawalpindi to vote for the ‘tiger’ on February 8 instead of stamping the con-artists,” he said adding that a political rival (he was re­ferring to Bilawal Bhutto without tak­ing his name) had challenged Nawaz Sharif for a public debate.

Shehbaz Sharif again vowed to un­dertake exemplary projects in Rawal­pindi after winning the upcoming polls. Earlier, Shehbaz Sharif waved to the crowd as he arrived on the stage, and responded to their cheers. The whole Liaqat Bagh and roads leading to the venue were decorated with huge sized banners and portraits of Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz.

Jubilant supporters of PML-N chant­ed slogans in favour of Sharifs. Tight security arrangements were made by police to protect the participants of the rally. From whole district, the candidates of PML-N brought small and big rallies to the venue. Chaudhry Imran Ilyas, PML-N candidate PP-11, brought a massive rally from Adiala Road. The participants of the rally were holding banners and posters of Sharifs and Chaudhry Imran Ilyas. Sajjad Khan, Haji Pervaiz and Barris­ter Danial Chaudhry also managed to bring a good number of supporters and voters of PML-N to the venue.