Sunday, January 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Tarar tells 'Sindh landlord' that a worker is waiting for him in Lahore

Tarar tells 'Sindh landlord' that a worker is waiting for him in Lahore
Web Desk
4:04 PM | January 28, 2024
National

Senior PML-N leader Attaullah Tarar on Sunday grilled the PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari during his election rally in Lahore’s NA-127.

The firebrand PML-N leader is contesting the election from NA-127 against the PPP chairman and many political observers are watching the contest very closely.

“A landlord from Sindh (Bilawal) is contesting from Lahore and Nawaz Sharif has fielded his political worker in the constituency against him,” Tarar said, while addressing the PML-N workers in Lahore’s Town Ship area on Sunday.

Criticising the PPP leadership, Tarar said that the party chanted the slogan of ‘Food, Shelter and Cloth’ but it has even snatched the drinking water from the people of Sindh.

“It is only the credit of PML-N to initiate development projects in Lahore,” he said.

He added that only Nawaz Sharif knows the art of running the economy as he successfully did it in the past.

“We’ll reconstruct the economy of Pakistan after winning the elections. Nawaz Sharif is going to become the prime minister for record fourth time,” he said.

IT Ministry lauds role of SIFC for increasing FDI in country

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1706421064.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024