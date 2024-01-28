Three children die of measles in Kashmore

Three children infected by measles died in a village of Sindh district of Kashmore.

According to reports, three children died by measles in Irshad Ahmed Khosa village of the district.

The children reported died by the disease included four-year-old Kulsoom, Asad Chachar 3 yrs, and Ahmad Hassan of two years.

The families complained that the health department teams didn’t vaccinate the children.

Earlier several children were reported died by measles in Jacobabad adjacent to Kashmore.

Sindh health department is seen to be lacking in action over the increasing number of infections and deaths in the area.

“Measles is a dangerous and deadly disease for children. Vaccination is the only safety for children against it,” health officials said.

According to experts, respiratory disease is considered to be a highly virulent infection. Nearly 1 to 3 of every 1,000 children infected with measles are likely to die from respiratory and neurological complications.

Symptoms of the disease usually develop 10–12 days after exposure to an infected person and last upto 7–10 days.

Initial symptoms typically include fever, often above 40 °C (104 °F), cough, runny nose, and inflamed eyes. Small white spots may form inside the mouth two or three days after the start of symptoms.

A red, flat rash that usually starts on the face and then spreads to the rest of the body begins three to five days after the start of symptoms.

Common complications include diarrhea, middle ear infection and pneumonia, which are major cause of deaths of children with measles.