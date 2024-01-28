Trump faces two-front fight as Biden and Haley hit campaign trail

WASHINGTON - Donald Trump was pulling up to his plane at LaGuardia Airport, set to travel to Nevada for a campaign rally Saturday, when the news came: A Manhattan jury said the former presi­dent should pay the writer E. Jean Carroll $83.3 million for defaming her. Friday’s verdict capped off a week in which Trump had finished his sweep of the Iowa caucuses and New Hamp­shire primary, and wanted to shift his focus to President Joe Biden.

It was a vivid re­minder that with a third consecutive Re­publican nomination within reach, Trump is fighting battles on several other fronts including federal and state courtrooms, and an increasingly bitter Republican pri­mary race against former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley. Both Trump and Biden are treating this weekend as the opening salvo of the general election, traveling to states where they are assured of winning their parties’ early-February nominating contests — Trump in Nevada.