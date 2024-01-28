Sunday, January 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

US mulls sanctions after Venezuela court bars presidential hopeful

US mulls sanctions after Venezuela court bars presidential hopeful
Agencies
January 28, 2024
International, Newspaper

WASHINGTON   -   The United States on Saturday warned that it could restore sanctions on Venezuela after the coun­try’s top court disqualified an opposition presiden­tial hopeful from seeking election this year. Venezu­ela’s Supreme Court, loyal to President Nicolas Mad­uro’s government, on Fri­day upheld a 15-year ban on opposition leader Ma­ria Corina Machado and also confirmed the ineli­gibility of her possible re­placement, two-time presi­dential candidate Henrique Capriles. “The United States is currently reviewing our Venezuela sanctions poli­cy, based on this develop­ment and the recent polit­ical targeting of democratic opposition candidates and civil society,” the State De­partment said in a state­ment. The move follows a deal between Maduro’s government and the oppo­sition, reached in Barbados last year, to hold a free and fair vote in 2024 with inter­national observers present.

Nawaz Sharif unveils PML-N’s development-oriented manifesto

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1706340830.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024