US mulls sanctions after Venezuela court bars presidential hopeful

WASHINGTON - The United States on Saturday warned that it could restore sanctions on Venezuela after the coun­try’s top court disqualified an opposition presiden­tial hopeful from seeking election this year. Venezu­ela’s Supreme Court, loyal to President Nicolas Mad­uro’s government, on Fri­day upheld a 15-year ban on opposition leader Ma­ria Corina Machado and also confirmed the ineli­gibility of her possible re­placement, two-time presi­dential candidate Henrique Capriles. “The United States is currently reviewing our Venezuela sanctions poli­cy, based on this develop­ment and the recent polit­ical targeting of democratic opposition candidates and civil society,” the State De­partment said in a state­ment. The move follows a deal between Maduro’s government and the oppo­sition, reached in Barbados last year, to hold a free and fair vote in 2024 with inter­national observers present.