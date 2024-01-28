US mulls sanctions after Venezuela court bars presidential hopeful

WASHINGTON - The United States on Saturday warned that it could restore sanctions on Venezuela after the country’s top court disqualified an opposition presidential hopeful from seeking election this year. Venezuela’s Supreme Court, loyal to President Nicolas Maduro’s government, on Friday upheld a 15-year ban on opposition leader Maria Corina Machado and also confirmed the ineligibility of her possible replacement, two-time presidential candidate Henrique Capriles. “The United States is currently reviewing our Venezuela sanctions policy, based on this development and the recent political targeting of democratic opposition candidates and civil society,” the State Department said in a statement. The move follows a deal between Maduro’s government and the opposition, reached in Barbados last year, to hold a free and fair vote in 2024 with international observers present.