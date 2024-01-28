US strikes Houthi target in Yemen after attack on British oil tanker

SANAA - US forces struck an anti-ship missile in Houthi-held Ye­men that they said was ready to fire early Saturday, hours after the Iran-backed reb­els caused a fire on a British tanker in the Gulf of Aden with a similar munition.

US and British forces have launched joint strikes aimed at reducing the Huthis’ abil­ity to target vessels transiting the key Red Sea trade route -- attacks the rebels say are in support of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, where Israel is at war with Hamas.

Washington has also car­ried out a series of unilat­eral air raids, but the Huthis have vowed to continue their attacks. The US mili­tary’s Central Command (CENTCOM) said it had car­ried out another strike early Saturday on a Huthi “anti-ship missile aimed into the Red Sea and which was prepared to launch”. “Forces subsequently struck and de­stroyed the missile in self-defense,” it said on social media platform X.

The Huthi’s Al-Masirah television on Saturday said the US and the UK launched two air strikes on the port of Ras Issa in Yemen’s Ho­deida province, which hosts the country’s main oil export terminal. There was no im­mediate confirmation from the United States or Britain, and the Huthis did not pro­vide details on the attack or the extent of the damage.

The previous evening, the British oil tanker the Marlin Luanda operated on behalf of trading giant Trafigura Group was hit by missiles fired by Yemeni naval forces, said the Huthis’ military spokesman, Yahya Saree.

“The strike was direct, and resulted (in) the burning of the vessel,” he added.

CENTCOM later confirmed the hit, saying: “The ship is­sued a distress call and re­ported damage. USS Carney (DDG 64) and other coalition ships have responded and are rendering assistance.”

Trafigura said on Satur­day no injuries or casualties had been reported, adding however that the fire on the vessel had yet to be extin­guished. “The crew is con­tinuing efforts to control the fire in one of the ship’s cargo tanks with support from mili­tary vessels,” it said in a state­ment on its website.

On Friday, the Huthis also fired an anti-ship ballistic missile from Yemen towards the Carney in the Gulf of Aden, CENTCOM said.

The missile was successful­ly shot down by USS Carney. There were no injuries or damage reported,” it added.

Risk monitor Ambrey said earlier that a Panama-flagged oil tanker “reported see­ing two blasts” in the Gulf of Aden, a report that was corroborated by the Brit­ish navy’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO). No damage was re­ported. The security firm said the missiles exploded about a mile from the India-affiliated oil tanker and 200-300 me­tres (650-1,000 feet) above the waterline. UKMTO said they detonated in the water.

The Huthis began target­ing Red Sea shipping in No­vember, saying they were hitting Israeli-linked vessels to show solidarity with Pal­estinians in Gaza. They have since declared US and Brit­ish interests to be legitimate targets as well. The United States is leading a coalition to protect Red Sea shipping -- an effort the Pentagon has likened to a highway patrol for the waterway. Washing­ton is also seeking to put diplomatic and financial pressure on the Huthis, re­designating them a terrorist organisation last week after previously dropping that la­bel soon after President Joe Biden took office.