Visibility battle

As winter sets in Pakistan, it brings various issues with it­self. Problems involve fog, smog, and many others that could jeop­ardise human health. In this re­gard, fog and smog have signifi­cant effects on people, particularly during travel.

In recent times, many accidents have occurred because of the fog and smog on highways across the country, causing innumerable deaths. However, while driving, invisibility becomes a grave chal­lenge that drivers face. While trav­elling, buses, cars, and other vehi­cles do not have fog-related lights and equipment, which could be­come instrumental during fog and smog. To do so, highway authori­ties and the government should be concerned about this conten­tious issue. They also need to in­form people about the forecast and install adequate and bright lights for travelling.

Unfortunately, the government and high officials have turned a blind eye to this issue. Some bold steps can solve the issue swiftly, but officials are unaware of the issue. A comprehensive and holistic ap­proach to the solution of this issue has been a dire need for hours. The government must take firm steps to solve this issue before it becomes an unbearable catastrophe.

DEEDAR MINHAS,

Awaran.