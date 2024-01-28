Visibility battle

As winter sets in Pakistan, it brings various issues with itself. Problems involve fog, smog, and many others that could jeopardise human health. In this regard, fog and smog have significant effects on people, particularly during travel.
In recent times, many accidents have occurred because of the fog and smog on highways across the country, causing innumerable deaths. However, while driving, invisibility becomes a grave challenge that drivers face. While travelling, buses, cars, and other vehicles do not have fog-related lights and equipment, which could become instrumental during fog and smog. To do so, highway authorities and the government should be concerned about this contentious issue. They also need to inform people about the forecast and install adequate and bright lights for travelling.
Unfortunately, the government and high officials have turned a blind eye to this issue. Some bold steps can solve the issue swiftly, but officials are unaware of the issue. A comprehensive and holistic approach to the solution of this issue has been a dire need for hours. The government must take firm steps to solve this issue before it becomes an unbearable catastrophe.
DEEDAR MINHAS,
Awaran.