Vote vigilance

The General Elections in Paki­stan are just around the corner, and the nation is on the verge of selecting a new Prime Minister for the next five-year term. However, I am deeply concerned about the exploitation of illiterate individu­als during these upcoming gener­al elections. It is disheartening to witness how political leaders tar­get the illiterate population with minor incentives in exchange for their votes. This practice under­mines the democratic process and perpetuates the cycle of corruption in our political system.

During election periods, it has be­come a common tactic for certain politicians to offer incentives such as “Biryani Dabba” worth Rs 300 to the illiterate population in order to secure their votes. It is dishearten­ing to see how such a trivial offer­ing can influence the selection of the Prime Minister of our country. Regrettably, this has been a com­mon practice in our country’s poli­tics, where many politicians secure their election by offering minor in­centives to the illiterate masses. Here I can cite numerous examples of such self-serving politicians who have used these unethical tactics in past general elections. This manip­ulative strategy preys on the vulner­ability of the illiterate community, leading them to make uninformed and detrimental voting decisions. As a result, corrupt politicians are able to secure their positions for an­other five-year term, perpetuating a cycle of self-serving governance.

It is imperative that we, as a soci­ety, take a stand against this exploi­tation. I urge the illiterate popula­tion to resist falling victim to these manipulative tactics employed by politicians. Instead, I encourage them to seek out information about the candidates, their policies, and their track records. By making in­formed decisions, the illiterate pop­ulation can play a key role in shap­ing the future of our nation and holding our leaders accountable.

Furthermore, I call upon the Election Commission of Pakistan and civil society organisations to increase awareness and education initiatives targeted specifically at the illiterate population. Empow­ering individuals with knowledge about their rights and the signifi­cance of their votes is essential in combating the exploitation they currently face. A mere “Biryani Dabba” worth Rs 300 should not be the determining factor for se­lecting the Prime Minister of our Pakistan. The future of our nation should not be determined by such insignificant inducements.

It is my hope that by shedding light on this issue, we can work to­wards a fair and transparent elec­toral process that truly represents the will of the people.

SAJID ALI BANGASH,

Gujranwala.