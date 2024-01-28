Sunday, January 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Vote vigilance

January 28, 2024
Opinions, Letters, Newspaper

The General Elections in Paki­stan are just around the corner, and the nation is on the verge of selecting a new Prime Minister for the next five-year term. However, I am deeply concerned about the exploitation of illiterate individu­als during these upcoming gener­al elections. It is disheartening to witness how political leaders tar­get the illiterate population with minor incentives in exchange for their votes. This practice under­mines the democratic process and perpetuates the cycle of corruption in our political system.

During election periods, it has be­come a common tactic for certain politicians to offer incentives such as “Biryani Dabba” worth Rs 300 to the illiterate population in order to secure their votes. It is dishearten­ing to see how such a trivial offer­ing can influence the selection of the Prime Minister of our country. Regrettably, this has been a com­mon practice in our country’s poli­tics, where many politicians secure their election by offering minor in­centives to the illiterate masses. Here I can cite numerous examples of such self-serving politicians who have used these unethical tactics in past general elections. This manip­ulative strategy preys on the vulner­ability of the illiterate community, leading them to make uninformed and detrimental voting decisions. As a result, corrupt politicians are able to secure their positions for an­other five-year term, perpetuating a cycle of self-serving governance.

Nawaz Sharif unveils PML-N’s development-oriented manifesto

It is imperative that we, as a soci­ety, take a stand against this exploi­tation. I urge the illiterate popula­tion to resist falling victim to these manipulative tactics employed by politicians. Instead, I encourage them to seek out information about the candidates, their policies, and their track records. By making in­formed decisions, the illiterate pop­ulation can play a key role in shap­ing the future of our nation and holding our leaders accountable.

Furthermore, I call upon the Election Commission of Pakistan and civil society organisations to increase awareness and education initiatives targeted specifically at the illiterate population. Empow­ering individuals with knowledge about their rights and the signifi­cance of their votes is essential in combating the exploitation they currently face. A mere “Biryani Dabba” worth Rs 300 should not be the determining factor for se­lecting the Prime Minister of our Pakistan. The future of our nation should not be determined by such insignificant inducements.

Rain in parts of country most likely today: PMD

It is my hope that by shedding light on this issue, we can work to­wards a fair and transparent elec­toral process that truly represents the will of the people.

SAJID ALI BANGASH,

Gujranwala.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1706340830.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024