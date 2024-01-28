Warner Music partners with leading Pakistani music company Giraffe

KARACHI - Warner Music Group (WMG) has partnered with Pakistani company Giraffe, one of South Asia’s leading music and audio production com­panies, which was co-founded by Xulfi, the stage name of celebrated artist Zulfiqar Jabbar Khan, and CEO Muhammad Ibrahim.

Pakistan is a fast-growing re­corded music market of some 250 million people, and a source of repertoire that particularly reso­nates with the 90 million Punjabi and Urdu speakers outside the country. This deal will help War­ner Music establish a new A&R source in Pakistan through the ex­perts behind some of South Asia’s most compelling music platforms and global hits, such as ‘Pasoori’ by Shae Gill and Ali Sethi. Warner Music and Giraffe now will come together for the next season of Coke Studio Season 15.

Giraffe was established in 2017 in Pakistan and has a rich history producing some of South Asia’s most coveted music shows, in­cluding Drummers of Pakistan, Nescafé Basement and Red Bull Music Sound Clash, as well as non-music content such as Dhak Dhak Goal and Shan Kitchen. More recently, it has spearheaded the production of Coke Studio – Pakistan’s biggest cultural export and a show acclaimed for promot­ing multiculturalism, dialogue and multi genre collaboration.

Co-founder Xulfi was the com­poser, guitarist and producer for the bands Entity Paradigm and Call, which both enjoyed com­mercial and critical success. He has also been a producer and songwriter on a number of epic Bollywood projects. CEO Muham­mad Ibrahim started his career in accountancy after graduating from the University of Bristol. He moved into the media industry in 2012 and since has worked on projects such as Nescafé Base­ment, where his achievements included the formation of the first all-girl band in Pakistan.

Xulfi says: “I believe it’s going to be a beautiful and adventur­ous journey. Our aim has always been to use art to build bridges for conversing with the world. Warner Music, while leveraging its immense global influence, will also help support the artists and their artistry in Pakistan. Art­ists in Pakistan are diverse and talented with an innate ability to surprise. Together with Warner Music, we will endeavor to scout stories that can catalyze trans­formative change, in the pursuit of nurturing a vibrant music eco­system for the future, and pres­ent a greater narrative of love from Pakistan to the world.”

Muhammad Ibrahim adds: “For us at Giraffe, this partner­ship is exciting on many levels and is, in a way, a testament to Giraffe’s long-standing commit­ment to fostering a conducive environment, ultimately benefit­ing both existing performers and a new wave of Pakistani artists. We look forward to signing and developing our talent by deliver­ing the best-in-class service, as well as continuing to produce in­novative content.”

Alfonso Perez Soto, President, Emerging Markets, Warner Mu­sic, comments: “Pakistan has a rich music scene that offers huge opportunities for a global music company. Through the powerhouse that is Coke Studio, Xulfi and Ibrahim have proven to be phenomenal A&Rs that will be invaluable in Warner Music’s growth in the region. Together, we will discover and develop artists that have the po­tential to connect with fans all around the world.”