Washington approves sale of F-16 warplanes to Turkey

WASHINGTON - Ending months of negotiations, the US govern­ment on Saturday approved a $23 billion deal to sell F-16 warplanes to Turkey, after Ankara ratified Sweden’s NATO membership, the State Depart­ment said. As required by US law, the State Depart­ment notified Congress of the agreement, as well as a separate $8.6 billion sale of 40 F-35s to Greece.

Turkey will get 40 new F-16s and upgrades to 79 of the jets in its existing fleet, the State Department said in a news release. The United States did not green light the transaction until Turkey’s instru­ments of ratification of Sweden’s membership had arrived in Washington, a US official said, highlight­ing the highly sensitive nature of the negotiations.

All instruments of ratification must be deposited in the US capital -- a city NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will visit next week, and which will host a summit in July to mark the 75th anniversary of the trans-Atlantic alliance. Turkey’s parliament ratified Sweden’s NATO membership on Tuesday after more than a year of delays that upset Western efforts to show resolve in the face of Russia’s war on Ukraine.