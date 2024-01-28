Workshop updated on scaled up flood response initiatives

Karachi - Stakeholders at a three-day workshop stressed the need for further coordination for fostering a shared understanding of model communities and scaling up flood response initiatives under the Flood Resilience Programming.

The event was organized by the Community Resilience Activity-North (CRA-North) in collaboration with the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) of Sindh and Balochistan.

The workshop’s success laid the foundation for future collaboration among the stakeholders, ensuring a coordinated and effective approach to flood recovery programming in Sindh, and Balochistan. Purpose of the workshop was to enhance coordination and cooperation between CRA-North and government stakeholders, with the shared objective of supporting flood-affected communities to ‘Build-Back-Better.’

Provincial Education Minister Balochistan Prof. Dr. Qadir Bakhsh Baloch also attended the workshop. In his remarks on the occasion, he said, “I wish to see the sane standard of zeal and zest among the public and other private organizations, as I witnessed today in IOM ranks and files towards nurturing community resilience against disasters. I am confident that IOM work in this regard would magnetise others to deliver concerted outcomes.”

Speaking at the workshop, Director General PDMA Balochistan, Jahanzaib Khan Ghorezai, said, “The commitment displayed by CRA-North through these strategic planning workshops are commendable. It not only addresses immediate recovery needs but also focuses on long-term solutions. This initiative of CRA-North will undoubtedly contribute to the overall disaster resilience and prosperity of the province.”

Deputy Chief of Party CRA-North, IOM, Jannat Durrani, while addressing the occasion, said the partnership between IOM and PDMA Balochistan is an embodiment of shared goals. By working together on activities related to flood recovery, we are aligning efforts with the community’s needs. The emphasis of CRA-N on capacity development, awareness activities, along with practical studies, reflects a comprehensive approach towards enhancing disaster resilience and promoting sustainable community development.”

The workshop provided a platform for diverse organizations to align their efforts towards community- supported projects and avoid duplication. The commitment to coordination showcased during the event is a positive sign for the success of future resilience programs.

The CRA-North program is designed to support community-driven resilience and conflict prevention activities within the newly merged districts (NMDs) of Khyber, Kurram, North Waziristan, and Orakzai. The program also aims to assist flood-affected communities in Swat, Quetta, Jacobabad, Dadu, and Khairpur to build back better. This initiative is funded by USA ID and implemented by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in collaboration with the Government of Pakistan.