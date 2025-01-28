8th Commissioner Karachi Basketball Tournament

LAHORE - The 8th Commissioner Karachi Girls and Boys Basketball Tournament, being held at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court, Aram Bagh, under KBBA’s supervision, has entered the semifinal stage in the boys’ event. Teams Aram Bagh, Usman Club, Civil Tigers, and Karachi Colts have secured their spots in the semifinals. Meanwhile, six matches were decided on the first day of the girls’ event. In the boys’ matches, Civil Tigers defeated Usman Club 36-30. Karachi Colts comfortably triumphed over Eagle Club 32-18. In the girls’ event, teams displayed spirited performances. BSS Gulshan defeated Aram Bagh Club 14-6. BSS North Nazimabad won against Govt Degree Girls College, Lines Area, 18-3.

Indus Academy overcame BSS Gulshan Campus 17-5. BSS North Nazimabad defeated SJAJAS Team 18-9. Indus Academy outplayed Aram Bagh Club 26-10. SJAS Team beat GDGC Lines Area 17-10. The matches were officiated by referees Zahid Malik, Aamir Sharif, and others, with technical supervision provided by Noor Jehan Khan, Shabana Batool, and others. Director Sports Commissioner Karachi Ghulam Muhammad Khan inaugurated the girls’ matches. Engineer Zulfiqar Ahmed and other dignitaries were present. In a gesture of support, Metro Pakistan donated basketball kits to Aram Bagh Club, while Commissioner Karachi Syed Hasan Naqvi donated complete kits to three clubs.