AB de Villiers announces return to cricket

Former South African cricketing superstar is set to make a remarkable return to the field after nearly four years, as he takes on the role of captain for the Game Changers South Africa Champions in the second edition of the World Championship of Legends (WCL).

The WCL, a high-profile T20 tournament featuring retired and non-contracted cricket legends, will showcase some of the game’s most iconic players. De Villiers’ comeback has sparked excitement among fans eager to see the innovative and dynamic batsman in action once again.

Sharing his reasons for returning, de Villiers explained, “Four years ago, I retired from all cricket because I just didn’t feel the urge to play anymore. Well, time has passed, and my young sons have started playing the game. We’ve been playing more and more often in the garden, and, well, it feels as though some kind of flame has been lit again. So I am heading back to the gym and the nets, and I’ll be ready for WCL in July.”

De Villiers’ return is expected to energize the Game Changers squad, which previously included South African legends such as Jacques Kallis, Herschelle Gibbs, Dale Steyn, and Imran Tahir.

Expressing his excitement, Amandeep Singh, co-owner of the South Africa Champions and founder of Game Changers, said, “AB de Villiers’ return as our captain is a monumental boost for our team. His leadership will undoubtedly inspire us to new heights.”

Harry Singh, co-owner of the South Africa Champions, added, “AB de Villiers is not just a player; he’s an icon who has inspired millions around the world. His decision to lead our team marks a historic moment for the league and for cricket fans everywhere.”

The WCL, set to take place in July, promises to bring back the magic of cricket’s greatest legends, with de Villiers leading the charge.