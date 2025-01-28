Aitchison School, Govt Schools advance to Jaffer Memorial Hockey quarterfinals

LAHORE - The 55th Jaffer Memorial Under-17 Inter-School Hockey Championship witnessed Aitchison School, Govt High School Ding Shah, and Govt Model Lab Secondary School securing quarterfinal berths with dominant performances, while Noor Grammar School advanced via walkover. At the Aitchison College Desso Turf, Aitchison School thrashed Campus Boys High School 9-2. Aryan Khan starred with a hat-trick, supported by goals from Berozullah Warraich, Rana Abdul Samie, Ali Hamza, Hardoost Khan, and Shahidullah. Campus School’s Zain and Husnain scored one goal each. In other matches, Govt High School Ding Shah defeated Excellency School Hafizabad 3-0, with Arham shining through a hat-trick. Govt Lab Secondary School Sargodha edged Premier Public School Pakpattan 1-0, courtesy of a lone goal by Umar. Noor Grammar School advanced after receiving a walkover against Govt High School Hafizabad. The quarterfinals will take place today (Jan 28).