Tuesday, January 28, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

‘All available resources to be utilised for welfare of visually impaired persons’

NEWS WIRE
January 28, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -  General Secretary Hyderabad Welfare Association of the Blind AD Pirzado Monday said that all available resources were being utilized for the welfare of the visually impaired. He expressed these views on the occasion of distributing bed sheets and warm clothes to a large number of visually impaired people. Madam Shahnaz, in-charge of the organization was also present. Pirzado said that HWAB is the only organization of the blind that provides ration and treatment to the blind without any discrimination. He further said that I appeal to the benefactors to financially support our organization so that more and more visually impaired people can be helped. The people with blind impairments were being provided free education and technical education so that they can learn different crafts and live a dignified life in the society.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1737963210.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025