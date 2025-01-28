Amir Muqam hails CAYA Youth Summit 2025 as positive for Pakistan

Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs, Engineer , has hailed the hosting of the Commonwealth Asia Youth Alliance (CAYA) Youth Summit 2025 by Pakistan, describing it as a positive omen for the country’s progress.

In an exclusive interview with Radio Pakistan's correspondent, Muhammad Zafar Iqbal, on Tuesday, Muqam emphasized that events like the CAYA Youth Summit serve as a source of inspiration for the youth, motivating them to pursue excellence with renewed dedication and passion. He expressed confidence that such international platforms provide young people with opportunities to showcase their potential and contribute to the nation’s growth.

Muqam also highlighted that Pakistan is advancing across various sectors, and hosting the summit further solidifies the country's global standing. He noted that the participation of Asian countries in the summit marks a significant achievement, reflecting the growing international recognition of Pakistan's commitment to youth development and regional cooperation.

The Minister reiterated that such initiatives would continue to pave the way for the youth to actively contribute to Pakistan’s progress, reinforcing the nation’s role as a key player in global discussions on youth empowerment and policy development.