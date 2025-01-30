Anti-corruption crackdown ordered against private assistants

Attock - Director General of the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab, Sohail Zafar Chatha, has directed regional directors and circle officers, including those in Attock, to comply with Lahore High Court Bahawalpur Bench orders. They were instructed to launch a crackdown and initiate legal proceedings against revenue officers and patwaris found hiring private persons (munshis) for official duties. Weekly compliance reports are to be submitted to the headquarters.

ACE sources revealed that, despite court directives, complaints from the public persist regarding private persons performing duties in revenue offices.

The practice has drawn serious attention, with strict instructions issued for its eradication. The Lahore High Court’s Bahawalpur Bench, in response to a petition by Rafiq Ahmed, had directed the ACE DG to take action against patwaris hiring private individuals, and the Board of Revenue, Punjab, has since ordered all deputy commissioners to ensure compliance.

Deputy Commissioner Attock has been specifically directed to enforce these orders, with inspections planned to identify violations. If a private person is found working in a Patwar Khana, an FIR will be lodged against them, and disciplinary action will be taken against the responsible patwari. Additionally, Justice Chaudhary Abdul Aziz ordered all patwaris to relocate offices from private buildings to official premises, highlighting that privately hired individuals often tamper with records and demand illegal payments.

A survey revealed that munshis continue to operate in revenue circles across Attock, Pindigheb, Fatehjang, Jand, Hazro, and Hassanabdal.

Most Patwarkhanas in these areas are privately rented spaces managed by patwaris. Citizens frequently report being forced to pay bribes to these private individuals for processing land documents and other services.

The Board of Revenue has reiterated that government records must be protected from private individuals, and ongoing efforts aim to remove them entirely.