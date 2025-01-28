Army sweep men’s, women’s singles titles in National TT C’ship

LAHORE - Army won the men’s and women’s singles titles in the 60th National Table Tennis Championship that concluded at the Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall on Monday. Shah Khan of Pak Army defeated Hamza Akram of Wapda in the men’s singles final 4-1. In the women’s singles title clash, Army’s Haiqa Hassan defeated Army’s Hoor Fawad 4-2. In the men’s doubles final, Army’s Shah Khan and Faizan defeated HEC’s Obaid and Taimor 3-0. In women’s double’s final, Army’s Haika and Hoor defeated Wapda’s Mahmooda and Anam 3-0. DG Sports Punjab Khizar Afzaal Ch was the chief guest on this occasion.