ATC rejects Imran Khan’s acquittal plea in GHQ attack case

RAWALPINDI

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) here on Monday rejected an acquittal plea filed by founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf PTI Imran Khan in the GHQ attack case related to the May 9, 2023 violent protests.

While hearing the case in Adiala Jail, ATC-I Judge Amjad Ali Shah turned down the application of ex-premier Imran Khan filed under Section 265-k of Pakistan Criminal Procedure Code (CrPc) asking for acquittal in the case due to lack of concrete evidence against him.

This was the second such application filed by Imran Khan and rejected by the trial court. It was on December 21 that the court rejected his acquittal plea under section 265-D of CrPC. The application challenged the indictment of the PTI founder in the case citing dearth of evidence against him.

During the hearing today the court set aside the fresh application for acquittal observing that the trial is at a crucial stage as the prosecution has been getting statements of the witnesses recorded.

Talking to The Nation Zaheer Shah, public prosecutor in the case, said that they had maintained before the court that the prosecution had to present 105 witnesses and the stage of the case is premature to decide the fate of the accused. There are as many as 1200 pages and 13 USBs (Universal Serial Buses) containing incriminating evidence against multiple accused in the case. “We contended that the court could not have deeper appreciation of the case at the early stage and it would be premature to comment on any piece of evidence. It can make the case of prosecution prejudiced.”

The prosecutor further said that the ATC had earlier turned down the acquittal plea of former MNA Sheikh Rashid Ahmed in the same case. Even, the Lahore High Court rejected his appeal against the ATC verdict.

Earlier on January 25, the ATC rejected the identical plea by former PTI MNA from Rawalpindi Colonel R Ajmal Sabir citing it was too early to decide the fate of the accused during the trial.

