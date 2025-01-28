Tuesday, January 28, 2025
ATC rejects Imran Khan's acquittal plea in May 9 GHQ attack case

Web Desk
11:30 AM | January 28, 2025
An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Rawalpindi on Monday dismissed Imran Khan’s plea for acquittal in the May 9 General Headquarters (GHQ) attack case.

During the hearing, the prosecution argued that the trial was already underway, with testimonies from 12 witnesses recorded, making the acquittal plea inadmissible at this stage. The court, after hearing the arguments, denied the request.

In the previous proceedings, defense lawyers had sought to merge all 13 cases related to the May 9 incident, citing the same conspiracy across the charges. Additionally, they requested permission for Imran Khan’s family to attend the trial. While the court approved the general request, the prosecution objected to Bushra Bibi, Imran Khan’s wife, attending, as she had been convicted in a separate case.

The prosecution also opposed consolidating the cases, but the defense insisted they should be tried under a single charge. The court is expected to address these matters in future hearings.

