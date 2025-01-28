Bahawalnagar Police launch successful crackdown on criminals

Bahawalnagar - In a series of coordinated operations, Bahawalnagar Police have successfully arrested a total of 24 criminals, including 12 proclaimed offenders, within the last 24 hours. The arrests are part of an ongoing crackdown against crime in the region. According to a statement from District Police Officer (DPO) Hafiz Kamran Asghar, the operation also led to the apprehension of 9 drug dealers. Over 2 kilogrammes of hashish and 176 litres of illegal alcohol were recovered during the raids. In addition, three suspects were arrested for illegal possession of firearms, with weapons seized from their custody. DPO Kamran Asghar emphasised that ensuring the safety and security of the public is the highest priority of the police.