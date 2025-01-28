Bilawal Bhutto highlights Sindh’s rights issues

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman has raised concerns over Sindh’s deprivation of its rightful share of Sui gas and water, warning that the provincial government may approach the courts if constitutional rights are not upheld.

Speaking at a ceremony honoring businessmen in Karachi, Bilawal criticized Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s claims of resolving the country’s power outages. “What kind of government is this that denies us our constitutional rights? We are not getting Sui gas, which is guaranteed by the Constitution,” he said.

He also highlighted the growing population of Karachi and the subsequent challenges in providing adequate water supplies. “Just like Sui gas, we are not receiving our fair share of water. We only get water during floods,” he remarked, stressing the importance of smart irrigation practices and enhanced public-private partnerships to address these challenges.

Bilawal commended the Sindh government and Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah for improving law and order, assuring businessmen that extortion and threats have been eradicated. “No one can take extortion money from traders or threaten them anymore. The situation is under control, and you can run your businesses in peace,” he said.

Acknowledging issues such as land grabbing, Bilawal urged business owners to approach the PPP government directly with their concerns. “If you have any issues, convey them to me, and our government will work to resolve them,” he assured, reiterating the PPP’s commitment to addressing business community grievances.

The PPP chairman also emphasized the success of public-private partnerships in Sindh, citing achievements in health, Tharcoal, and development projects. “It is a point of pride that Sindh is the only province where public-private partnerships are internationally recognized. We want to build DISCOs in Sindh with private sector collaboration,” he added.

Bilawal concluded by reaffirming the PPP’s focus on fostering collaboration to complete major projects and ensure sustainable development in Sindh.