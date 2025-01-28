Children’s Parliament comes up with ‘right to education’ solution

SUKKUR - The Sindh Children’s Parliament, which held a session in District Council Hall Sukkur on Monday, stated that the Sindh government is focusing on infrastructure more rather than child centered environment. The Children’s Parliament was a project of Thar Education Alliance (TEA) launched with the support of the Reform Support Unit Sindh and Unicef to promote educational rights and bring out-of-school children back to school in Sindh.

Presided by the Speaker Muskan Mallah, the session saw speeches from the parliament’s Chief Minister Syeda Rida Batool Kazmi, Opposition Leader Ashok Kumar and five ministers besides members from different districts. Sindh Education Foundation’s Regional Head Sukkur Maqbool Laghari, CEO TEA Partab Shivani, and Qurat Madasir also addressed the session which was attended by Member District Council Sukkur Tariq Pahnwar on the behalf of Chairman District Council Syed Kumail Hyder Shah. Kazmi praised the children parliament ‘right to education’ and said that the Thar Education Alliance, RSU, and UNICEF deserves high praise for providing children with a platform like the Children’s Parliament, where children from across Sindh can discuss their rights.

“This platform has allowed members to visit various regions, hold sessions, and raise awareness about district-level issues. I have visited many schools of district Tando Allahyar, and met with stakeholders to play their pivotal role for the betterment of education and out of school children” She added.

The opposition leader complained that the it is time to shift from merely identifying problems to crafting meaningful solutions. He acknowledged that while everyone is aware of the issues, as youth and members of this cabinet, they must adopt innovative strategies and bold approaches to address these long-standing challenges. He believed that outdated mindsets must evolve, embracing fresh perspectives rooted in strong knowledge of technology and digital education to drive sustainable progress. Members of the parliament urged that the Sindh government to increase the education budget and allocate it to improve the quality of education and provide necessary facilities.

Special attention should be given to girls’ education, and efforts must be made to address teacher shortages and ensure their training.

The parliament’s session passed resolutions demanding measures to address the shortage of textbooks; establishing science and computer labs in high schools; and enhancing the education budget in Sindh. SEF’s Region Head Sukkur, Maqbool Laghari, conducted a session for the Children’s Parliament, equipping them with essential communication skills to express their ideas, thoughts, and constructive critiques effectively. Reflecting on the session, he remarked, “Witnessing the passion and potential in these students is truly uplifting. They are gems brilliant, independent thinkers who don’t need dictation. In fact, they are far more talented and smarter than us.”