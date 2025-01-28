China committed to Gwadar Port, Balochistan uplift: Chinese embassy

ISLAMABAD - The Chinese embassy in Pakistan yesterday said China was committed to Gwadar Port and development of Balochistan. Responding to a media inquiry, the embassy spokesperson dismissed The Guardian’s article’s reported quotation of a Chinese diplomat as “completely untrue” and devoid of credibility. The spokesperson rejected the article’s rhetoric, accusing the author of lacking even a basic understanding of China’s stance. In a strongly worded statement, the embassy spokesperson censured the author for fabricating information without obtaining consent for an interview, labelling it a violation of journalistic ethics and mutual respect.

The spokesperson reiterated China’s unwavering commitment to fostering development in Balochistan, emphasizing China’s significant contributions and achievements in the region over the past year through close collaboration with Pakistan. Highlighting its ongoing developmental efforts, the Chinese embassy spokesperson detailed a series of milestones achieved in Balochistan in 2024 including, $100,000 in emergency cash assistance for disaster relief in March, delivery of 10,000 solar lighting equipment sets to improve living conditions across the region in May.

completion and handover of the Gwadar China-Pakistan Friendship Hospital and Gwadar Desalination Plant in June, facilitation of a media delegation from Balochistan to visit China in July, distribution of 20,000 health kits to local communities in August, successful completion of construction at the new Gwadar International Airport in October, coordination of delegations from Gwadar to visit China in November and recognition and awarding of outstanding Pakistani staff working on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects - including those in Balochistan - in December.

These initiatives, the embassy noted, reflected China’s firm commitment to advancing the region’s development and improving the livelihoods of its people.

The spokesperson also announced upcoming projects, including the distribution of “Chinese Ambassador Scholarships” to students from Balochistan University, Sardar Bahadur Khan Women’s University, and Gwadar University.

“These accomplishments underscore China’s determination and confidence in the development of Gwadar and Balochistan,” said the spokesperson, adding: “We hope that China-Pakistan practical cooperation and livelihood initiatives will continue to bring tangible benefits to local communities.”

The Chinese embassy reiterated the enduring strategic partnership between Pakistan and China, emphasizing shared goals of progress, prosperity and mutual understanding in the region.