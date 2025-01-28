Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Chinese AI video model in breakthrough update

Anadolu
8:54 AM | January 28, 2025
In a breakthrough, a Chinese AI video creator claimed to have created a 4-second video clip at 512p resolution in just 10 seconds.

The ShengShu Technology, a Beijing-based AI company, revealed its updated revolutionary video generation model, Vidu 2.0.

Vidu 2.0, the updated video creation tool, is said to be able to produce a 4-second video clip at 512p resolution in just 10 seconds, according to China's state media Xinhua News on Monday.

Vidu 2.0 can create a minute-long video for the cost of $0,33.

Video generation models have made significant breakthroughs in quality, but the speed at which videos are created continues to be a major challenge for most of the models.

Before the introduction of Vidu 1.0, most video generation models made their free users usually wait for hours to generate a single video clip.

Vidu 1.0, which was launched globally in July 2024, decreased the time to generate a single video footage to under 30 seconds, and gained over 10 million users within 100 days.

Over 100 million video clips have been created on Vidu to this day.

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1737963210.jpg

