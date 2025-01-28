Chinese investors withdraw plea against police after Sindh govt assures action

Chinese investors have withdrawn their petition from the Sindh High Court (SHC), in which they accused Sindh police of harassment and extortion.

The investors had alleged that police officials were demanding bribes and creating hurdles in their business activities, from the airport to their residences. They also claimed they were invited to Pakistan by senior leadership, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, to promote investment but faced persistent harassment instead.

The Sindh government responded by forming a committee to investigate the allegations and assured the investors of protection and thorough inquiry. Following these assurances and steps taken by Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar, the investors expressed satisfaction and decided to withdraw their petition.

Lanjar directed Inspector General (IG) of Sindh Police, Ghulam Nabi Memon, to appoint a senior officer to oversee the investigation and ensure the security of non-CPEC Chinese nationals in line with standard operating procedures.