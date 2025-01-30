Citrus festival celebrates heritage, highlights farmers’ challenges

ISLAMABAD - The third edition of the Citrus Festival has commenced in Taxila, blending agriculture, art, and culture while showcasing the region’s agricultural history and addressing challenges faced by citrus farmers. Organized by the Gandhara Resource Center Pakistan (GRCP), the event was launched by Team Leader Sarah Mehmood, who welcomed participants and celebrated the festival’s success since its inception in 2023.

Mehmood praised the festival’s evolution, initiated by Nadeem Omar Tarar of the Center for Culture and Development (C2D) and his partners. She highlighted the event’s focus on preserving Taxila’s citrus heritage and cultural ties to the Gandhara civilization. The festival provided a platform for farmers to discuss issues such as water scarcity, declining crop yields, and market access.

Chief Guest Yousaf Ayub Khan, former Member Provincial Assembly, condemned the expansion of housing societies onto agricultural lands and emphasized policies to protect farmlands.

He referenced citrus farming’s introduction to the region by British officer Col. Wacefield in the 1930s and lauded Haripur University’s preservation of archaeological discoveries like the sleeping Buddha in Pambala.

The event included expert insights on citrus farming, organic agriculture, and value addition. Dr. Waseem highlighted citrus as a major export product and shared plans for a state-of-the-art nursery. Zahid Mehmood of Kisan Ki Dukan advocated for cutting out market intermediaries, while Zafar Thathal promoted traditional organic farming practices.

The festival featured a documentary on citrus farming, an art exhibition, and a cultural tableau by children with special needs. It concluded with prize distributions, speeches supporting rural women’s empowerment, and a pledge by Syed Ajmal from Habib Bank to assist farmers with financial solutions. The Citrus Festival once again underscored the potential of Haripur’s agriculture and the importance of preserving its natural heritage.