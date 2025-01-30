Thursday, January 30, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Citrus festival celebrates heritage, highlights farmers’ challenges

NEWS WIRE
January 28, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  The third edition of the Citrus Festival has commenced in Taxila, blending agriculture, art, and culture while showcasing the region’s agricultural history and addressing challenges faced by citrus farmers. Organized by the Gandhara Resource Center Pakistan (GRCP), the event was launched by Team Leader Sarah Mehmood, who welcomed participants and celebrated the festival’s success since its inception in 2023.  

Mehmood praised the festival’s evolution, initiated by Nadeem Omar Tarar of the Center for Culture and Development (C2D) and his partners. She highlighted the event’s focus on preserving Taxila’s citrus heritage and cultural ties to the Gandhara civilization. The festival provided a platform for farmers to discuss issues such as water scarcity, declining crop yields, and market access.  

Chief Guest Yousaf Ayub Khan, former Member Provincial Assembly, condemned the expansion of housing societies onto agricultural lands and emphasized policies to protect farmlands.

Meta to pay $25m settlement in Trump social media ban case

He referenced citrus farming’s introduction to the region by British officer Col. Wacefield in the 1930s and lauded Haripur University’s preservation of archaeological discoveries like the sleeping Buddha in Pambala.  

The event included expert insights on citrus farming, organic agriculture, and value addition. Dr. Waseem highlighted citrus as a major export product and shared plans for a state-of-the-art nursery. Zahid Mehmood of Kisan Ki Dukan advocated for cutting out market intermediaries, while Zafar Thathal promoted traditional organic farming practices.  

The festival featured a documentary on citrus farming, an art exhibition, and a cultural tableau by children with special needs. It concluded with prize distributions, speeches supporting rural women’s empowerment, and a pledge by Syed Ajmal from Habib Bank to assist farmers with financial solutions. The Citrus Festival once again underscored the potential of Haripur’s agriculture and the importance of preserving its natural heritage.

Ahmed al-Sharaa declared Syria's transitional president

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1738213994.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025