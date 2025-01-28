Clean Energy Day

January 26th marks the International Day of Clean Energy, a day established in response to the environmental damage caused by pollution. It is dedicated to reducing the impact of human activities on the environment, which contribute to its degradation. Solar and wind energy play pivotal roles in sustaining a cleaner environment and represent significant opportunities for economic growth if pollution is minimised.

The observance of the International Day of Clean Energy underscores the need for collective action to preserve the environment and ensure sustainable living. However, celebrating such days alone will not suffice. Practical measures must be taken to combat pollution, which remains a primary factor undermining clean energy efforts. Wind energy, for instance, has proven to be a critical contributor to environmental sustainability.

This day serves as a reminder that safeguarding the environment requires avoiding practices and substances harmful to our ecosystem. Clean energy is not just a concept to celebrate—it is a commitment to action.

SADAM BALOCH,

Ghotki.