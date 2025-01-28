Tuesday, January 28, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Clean Energy Day

January 28, 2025
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

January 26th marks the International Day of Clean Energy, a day established in response to the environmental damage caused by pollution. It is dedicated to reducing the impact of human activities on the environment, which contribute to its degradation. Solar and wind energy play pivotal roles in sustaining a cleaner environment and represent significant opportunities for economic growth if pollution is minimised.

The observance of the International Day of Clean Energy underscores the need for collective action to preserve the environment and ensure sustainable living. However, celebrating such days alone will not suffice. Practical measures must be taken to combat pollution, which remains a primary factor undermining clean energy efforts. Wind energy, for instance, has proven to be a critical contributor to environmental sustainability.

This day serves as a reminder that safeguarding the environment requires avoiding practices and substances harmful to our ecosystem. Clean energy is not just a concept to celebrate—it is a commitment to action.

PTI-backed Opp stages walkout from Senate over PECA Bill

SADAM BALOCH,

Ghotki.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1737963210.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025