Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Closing doors to dialogue undermines democratic values: Khawaja Asif

Web Desk
3:40 PM | January 28, 2025
National

Defense Minister Khawaja Asif highlighted that shutting the doors to dialogue goes against democratic values and underscored the importance of sustained negotiations to resolve pressing issues.

Speaking to the media at Parliament House, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader stressed that dialogue is essential to address the challenges Pakistan is facing. He warned that if Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) continues to refuse to engage, the effort would be in vain, and the opportunity for dialogue may soon be lost.

In a related development, Irfan Siddiqui, spokesperson for the government’s negotiation committee, stated that the committee might consider dissolving itself if PTI opts not to participate in the talks.

He clarified that the Speaker had not postponed the negotiation session but emphasized that if PTI remains absent, their decision will be regarded as final.

Siddiqui also pointed out that the government had already held three extensive meetings to address PTI’s demands. However, PTI's apparent decision to end the negotiations has left little justification for the seven-party committee to continue its work.

