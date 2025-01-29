CM hails China’s BGI group initiative to invest in agriculture, health sectors

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif here on Monday met with Wang Jian, Chairman of the Chinese BGI Group, who presented an offer for a pilot project focused on rice and corn cultivation in Punjab, along with the introduction of genetically modified (GMO) cotton to boost production. The group also proposed collaboration on cancer treatment and genetic testing in the province. The meeting, which followed up on the MoU signed during CM Punjab’s recent visit to China, discussed plans for cultivating rice, corn, and GMO cotton in the desert region of Bahawalpur. The project aims to enhance agricultural productivity, with the goal of increasing cotton production by 15 percent. The chief minister welcomed the proposal and appointed the Provincial Agriculture Minister as the focal person for coordinating the initiative. Regarding the health collaboration, CM Maryam Nawaz emphasized the potential for BGI Group’s support to revolutionize cancer treatment and genetic testing in Punjab. She instructed the Secretary of Health to prepare a detailed plan for the proposed initiatives. “This partnership will be a game changer in the health sector, allowing us to establish one of the most advanced genetic testing laboratories in the region,” she said.

The CM added that modern genetic technologies for cancer diagnosis and treatment would be integrated into the province’s healthcare system. Additionally, a state-of-the-art government hospital for cancer diagnosis and treatment will be established in Punjab.

BGI Group Chairman Wang Jian praised CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s leadership in the health sector and assured that the group would provide comprehensive assistance to help Punjab achieve global recognition in advanced medical research.