CM Maryam Nawaz launches housing initiative to provide homes for the homeless

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has launched an ambitious housing program to ensure every homeless citizen in Punjab has access to a roof over their head. Under her directive, detailed reviews of 3- and 5-marla housing schemes have been conducted to accelerate the initiative.

To facilitate the program, an eight-member committee has been formed to finalize terms of reference (TORs) for providing free plots to the public. The chief minister has set a target to construct 20,000 homes in Punjab by February and directed authorities to ensure the annual goal of building 100,000 homes is met.

During a special meeting chaired by CM Maryam Nawaz, it was revealed that development work for 35 housing schemes with 2,807 plots in 22 districts has been completed, while development in 9 housing schemes covering 1,119 plots in 7 districts has been expedited.

The "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" program is progressing steadily, with 4,841 homes currently under construction. Loans worth Rs8.2 billion have been disbursed for the construction of 9,015 houses, and the second installment of loans has been issued to 2,050 individuals.

The program has attracted significant public interest, with over 728,000 visits to the "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" portal. To date, more than 400,000 applications with complete documentation have been submitted, and an additional 74,000 draft applications are in the process of being finalized.

CM Maryam Nawaz has reiterated her commitment to providing free plots to homeless citizens and instructed officials to ensure timely completion of all targets under the program.