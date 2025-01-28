CM Murad Ali Shah highlights Karachi's economic importance and challenges

Sindh Chief Minister Shah, during a ceremony organized by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in honor of Karachi traders, urged the city’s business community to reserve their jokes for those who could handle them.

The CM acknowledged the issues raised by the traders, emphasizing Karachi's pivotal role in Pakistan’s economy. "Karachi runs the entire country, but unfortunately, this province does not receive its due share," he stated. Describing the city as the nation’s "growth engine," CM Shah highlighted its vital contribution to the economy while pointing out the longstanding challenges it faces.

He discussed the historical issues of extortion and organized monthly collections from vehicles in the city, saying, "These issues are not new. Karachi has faced challenges, including systemic extortion, but we are working on improving the situation."

Shah further remarked on the city’s diversity, noting that Karachi, with a population of 20 to 25 million, is home to people from all over the world. Despite the progress made since 2013-2015, he acknowledged that Karachi still faces terrorism threats.

The CM outlined his administration's focus on infrastructure development, which followed improvements in law and order. “After addressing security issues, we turned our attention to Karachi’s infrastructure,” he said, underscoring the need for sustained efforts to ensure the city’s growth and development.

In the same ceremony, prominent Karachi trader leader Atiq Mir clarified his earlier statement about the potential swap between Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz and Sindh CM Shah, explaining that his comments made in front of Ahsan Iqbal were meant to be taken in a light-hearted manner and were not a reflection of performance.

The ceremony marked a key moment in the ongoing conversation about Karachi’s future and the role of its traders in shaping the city’s destiny.