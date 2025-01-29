CTP launches awareness drive  for mandatory helmet use 

RAWALPINDI - City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi has launched a comprehensive awareness campaign to promote the use of safety helmets among motorcyclists for their safety.

The campaign, directed by Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Beenish Fatima, aims to ensure that both the rider and the passenger wear helmets, in line with the Punjab government’s directive. Starting February 1, wearing helmets will be mandatory in Rawalpindi city.

The CTO emphasized that this initiative is a crucial step in preventing road accidents and safeguarding citizens’ lives. During the campaign, citizens are being informed through social media, field staff, and sector in-charges about the new regulation. A fine of Rs 2,000 will be imposed on violators, and motorcycles will be impounded.

The CTP’s initiative focuses not just on enforcement but also on educating the public about the importance of helmet use.

The campaign is part of ongoing efforts to establish a safer traffic system with the cooperation of the public.