David Miller, Lungi Ngidi add to South Africa's injury woes

South Africa’s growing injury concerns ahead of the 2025 ICC Men’s Champions Trophy have deepened, with and the latest players facing fitness uncertainties.

Middle-order batter Miller sustained an injury while fielding for Paarl Royals in their SA20 match against Durban’s Super Giants. Positioned in the covers, Miller failed to stop a drive from Marcus Stoinis in the 14th over and left the field soon after, accompanied by support staff. While he walked off unaided, he was seen limping. An update on his condition is expected shortly.

Meanwhile, pacer has missed five of the Royals' eight games in the tournament, including the latest fixture. Having returned from a groin injury suffered last summer, Ngidi has carefully regained full match fitness. Royals coach Trevor Penney expressed optimism about Ngidi’s potential return in their upcoming game against Joburg Super Kings on Thursday.

South Africa’s injury list already includes lead pacer Anrich Nortje, who was ruled out of the Champions Trophy with a back injury, and Gerald Coetzee, who was sidelined from the SA20 with a hamstring issue. Additional setbacks to bowlers like Nandre Burger, Lizaad Williams, and Wiaan Mulder have further tested the team’s depth.

The Proteas face a February 11 deadline to name a replacement for Nortje as they prepare for the tournament, set to be held across Pakistan and the UAE next month.