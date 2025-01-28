DC for strict implementing anti-smog plan in district

JHANG - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Akbar Bhinder has directed the concerned authorities to implement an anti-smog plan strictly in the district under the directions of Punjab government. He ordered to take strict actions against setting remains of crops at fire, brick kilns and vehicles which were causing smog in the air. The deputy commissioner directed different departments to take coordinated actions against the violators. The deputy commissioner said he would himself monitor the action plan to control smog in the district.