Dreams of a United Nation

January 28, 2025
Political stability and unity are the need of the hour as our country once again faces turbulent times. Just days after the country’s most popular leader was convicted in a corruption case, and with Donald Trump being sworn in as U.S. President, the road ahead for Pakistan looks uncertain.

In such circumstances, one cannot help but dream of a future where leaders from all factions unite, marching under one flag to ensure a prosperous future for our nation. However, achieving such unity seems unlikely, if not impossible. At this critical juncture in our history, as we face challenges both within and from the world at large, internal disunity is a luxury we cannot afford.

AHMED NOFEL SIDDIQUI,

Karachi.

