E-procurement training session held for civil judges

LAHORE - The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), in collaboration with the Punjab Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA), organized an e-Procurement orientation and training session for all senior civil judges of Punjab at the Punjab Judicial Academy on Monday.

PPRA MD Waqar Azim conducted a detailed interactive session on the PPRA legal framework as part of the training. The PITB e-Procurement team provided an orientation on the PITB-developed system, covering its various modules. The session concluded with an interactive Q&A activity.

In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf commented, “The e-Procurement system incorporates modern techniques to ensure secure and efficient government procurement. Under this system, vendors from any location can submit bids online, making the procurement process more convenient and accessible.”

The judges appreciated the system’s ability to enhance transparency, accountability, and the simplification of the tendering process for both procuring agencies and suppliers. The e-Procurement System is being implemented in various government departments across Punjab.

As part of this initiative, training sessions are being delivered jointly by PITB and PPRA to familiarize concerned staff members with its functionality, scope, and benefits.