Ericsson Vice President visits Punjab Safe City Authority Headquarters

The Vice President of Ericsson Company, accompanied by a delegation, visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) Headquarters on Tuesday to explore the institution's operations and advancements in public safety technology.

The delegation, which included Country Manager Amir Ahsan and Strategic Threat Analysis Lead Mattias Loof, was welcomed and briefed by Operations Commander SP Muhammad Shafique Ahmad. The comprehensive briefing covered several key sectors, including Pakistan’s first Virtual Women’s Police Station and the Child Safety Center.

During the visit, the delegation was introduced to the Safe City Operation and Monitoring Center, showcasing its cutting-edge features, including the AI-based Traffic Violations System and the upgraded 15 Emergency Helpline system powered by advanced artificial intelligence.

Operations Commander SP Muhammad Shafique Ahmad highlighted how modern technology is creating a safer environment for businesses, enabling economic growth and stability. He also shared updates on expanding Smart Safe City projects to 18 additional districts in Punjab.

The delegation expressed appreciation for the measures taken to safeguard foreign investment and ensure the protection of the business community.

Speaking on behalf of Ericsson, the visitors lauded the authority’s use of innovative technology to enhance public safety and foster a secure environment for investors and citizens alike.