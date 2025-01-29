Event held to mark Int’l Education Day

Peshawar - To observe International Education Day, a ceremony was organized at Government Girls’ Degree College, Nahqi, Peshawar. The college students actively participated in various competitions, including speeches, essay writing, and other activities, highlighting the importance of education.

During their speeches, the students emphasized the importance of education and its role in success, stating that achieving success without education is merely a dream. They stressed the need to provide equal educational opportunities to both boys and girls for progress and prosperity.

The College Principal, Noshaba Noreen, praised the efforts of Professor Asiya, other organizers, and the college sports director, Sadia Gul, for successfully organizing the event on the occasion of International Education Day. She said that such events encourage students and provide them with valuable lessons about the importance of education.

At the end of the ceremony, the principal distributed certificates of appreciation to the students who secured prominent positions in various competitions.