Wednesday, January 29, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Event held to mark Int’l Education Day

OUR STAFF REPORT
January 28, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar  -  To observe International Education Day, a ceremony was organized at Government Girls’ Degree College, Nahqi, Peshawar. The college students actively participated in various competitions, including speeches, essay writing, and other activities, highlighting the importance of education.

During their speeches, the students emphasized the importance of education and its role in success, stating that achieving success without education is merely a dream. They stressed the need to provide equal educational opportunities to both boys and girls for progress and prosperity.

The College Principal, Noshaba Noreen, praised the efforts of Professor Asiya, other organizers, and the college sports director, Sadia Gul, for successfully organizing the event on the occasion of International Education Day. She said that such events encourage students and provide them with valuable lessons about the importance of education.

CM Maryam Nawaz approves special planning authority to regulate housing

At the end of the ceremony, the principal distributed certificates of appreciation to the students who secured prominent positions in various competitions.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1738130481.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025