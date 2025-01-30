Experts call for urgent policy reforms to tackle obesity, diabetes

ISLAMABAD - A dialogue held on Monday highlighted the critical need to address the rising health risks posed by industrially produced trans fats (iTFAs), which contribute to the growing obesity and diabetes epidemic in Pakistan.

Organized by the Centre for Governance and Public Accountability (CGPA), Health Services Academy, and Islamabad Food Authority (IFA), with support from Nutrition International, the event focused on policy reforms to combat non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

Experts noted that NCDs account for 60 percent of deaths in Pakistan, with 36 million people diagnosed with diabetes and an additional 11 million pre-diabetic. Obesity rates are also rising, with 23 percent of men and 40 percent of women in urban areas affected. Approximately 16 percent of children are overweight or obese, heightening their risk for future health issues.

The dialogue pointed to iTFAs, commonly found in processed foods, as a significant factor behind these health problems. These harmful fats are linked to heart disease, diabetes, and other metabolic disorders.

Dr. Tahira Saddique, Deputy Director of Operations at IFA, highlighted the authority’s efforts to address these challenges, focusing on reducing the consumption of unhealthy fats and promoting nutritious alternatives like fruits, vegetables, and lentils.

Dr. Ramesh Kumar, Dean of Public Health Sciences at Health Services Academy, emphasized the gender disparity in obesity rates, with urban women disproportionately affected.

He warned that diabetes leads to severe complications, including kidney failure and amputations.

Zubair Faisal Abbasi, Advisor to CGPA, called for stronger enforcement of food safety standards, particularly the elimination of iTFAs, which have already been banned in over 60 countries.

Muhammad Anwar, Executive Director of CGPA, stressed the need to enforce the Pakistan Standard: 221:2023 to ensure the safe consumption of food products.

The dialogue concluded with a collective commitment to improving food governance and implementing policies to reduce the prevalence of obesity and diabetes in Pakistan. Experts urged collaboration between the government, food industry, and citizens to ensure a healthier future.