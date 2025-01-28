FBR faces Rs50 billion revenue shortfall in January

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is projected to face a revenue shortfall exceeding Rs50 billion in January 2025, as it struggles to meet its tax collection targets.

Sources revealed that the FBR is likely to collect approximately Rs900 billion in taxes this month, falling short of the Rs956 billion target. This shortfall adds to an already challenging fiscal year, with the revenue gap from July to January expected to surpass Rs435 billion.

So far, the FBR has collected around Rs700 billion this month and aims to add Rs200 billion more in the remaining three days.

The FBR has set an ambitious target of Rs3,000 billion for the third quarter of the fiscal year, with monthly goals of Rs956 billion in January, Rs950 billion in February, and Rs1,200 billion in March.

FBR Chairman Rashid Mahmood Langrial highlighted structural issues in the tax system, noting that 60% of Pakistan’s population falls below the income tax threshold. He also criticized the super-rich for evading taxes despite being within the tax net.

Langrial called for urgent reforms, stating, “The tax system is flawed, with incorrect rates and a design that caters to only 5% of the population.”

The chairman further alleged that many who publicly discuss tax reforms are themselves evading taxes, underlining the challenges of expanding Pakistan’s tax base.