Finance minister, UNDP’s resident representative discuss joint efforts for Pakistan’s sustainable development

ISLAMABAD - Federal Finance and Revenue Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb Monday met with Dr Samuel Rizk, the resident representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Pakistan, at the Finance Division. The meeting focused on the UNDP’s ongoing initiatives and collaborations with both the public and private sectors in Pakistan.

During the meeting, Dr Rizk provided an overview of UNDP’s diverse initiatives across multiple sectors, including social development, climate resiliency, energy transition, digital transformation, and improving efficiency within the public sector. These efforts are aimed at driving sustainable development, enhancing Pakistan’s resilience to climate change, and fostering long-term social and economic progress.

Senator Aurangzeb acknowledged the importance of these initiatives and emphasised the need for well-structured, investable, and bankable projects that are monitored and reported according to international standards. He underlined that the success of such projects depends on proper planning, transparent reporting, and alignment with the country’s overarching development goals.

The finance minister also expressed his appreciation for the technical and financial support being provided by UNDP in priority sectors. He reiterated the government’s commitment to fostering inclusive and sustainable growth, with a particular focus on addressing key challenges such as population growth, stunting, and climate change. He emphasised that these areas are central to the government’s broader strategy for socio-economic development.

Senator Aurangzeb further highlighted the recently signed 10-year country partnership programme between Pakistan and the World Bank, which aims to promote inclusive and sustainable growth by building human capital, fostering durable private sector growth, and enhancing the country’s economic, social, and environmental resilience. He stressed that these initiatives will complement UNDP’s work in Pakistan and align with the government’s long-term objectives. Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to continued collaboration and partnership to address the critical development challenges facing Pakistan, particularly in the areas of climate change, social development, and public sector efficiency.