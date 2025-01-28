Five terrorists killed as security forces foil Qila Abdullah checkpost attack

Security forces successfully thwarted an attack on a checkpost in Qila Abdullah, eliminating all five terrorists, including a suicide bomber.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the incident occurred during the night of January 27-28, when terrorists attempted to target a security forces' checkpost in Gulistan, Qila Abdullah, Balochistan. The security forces responded swiftly and courageously, preventing the attack.

After the initial assault, the terrorists rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the outer wall of the checkpost. In the ensuing firefight, all five attackers, including two suicide bombers, were neutralized.

The clash claimed the lives of two brave soldiers: Naik Tahir Khan (39, from Tank district) and Lance Naik Tahir Iqbal (26, from Karak district), who embraced martyrdom while valiantly defending their post.

ISPR reported that a clearance operation in the area is ongoing and vowed to bring those responsible for the attack to justice.

"Pakistan's security forces are resolute in their mission to eliminate the scourge of terrorism, and the sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our determination," the ISPR statement said.