Four groups formed to improve housing sector

ISLAMABAD - A task force on the development of the housing sector has formed four working groups to propose recommendations for the betterment of the industry.

Federal Minister for Housing and Works Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada chaired the second meeting of the Task Force for the development of the housing sector, held at the Ministry of Housing and Works in Islamabad. The meeting was attended by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Minister of State Ali Parvez Malik, Chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue Rashid Mahmood Langrial, and other members.

Constituted by the Prime Minister, the task force includes representatives from relevant government institutions and private sector professionals working in the real estate industry. The task force aims to present a consolidated report with recommendations for reviving the housing sector.

Four working groups were established, focusing on Taxation Issues, Access to Finance, Urban Planning and RERA (Real Estate Regulatory Authority), and a Growth Framework for Housing. A detailed presentation highlighted the challenges faced by the sector, including a housing deficit of 12 million units, urban sprawl, planning constraints, regulatory challenges, and insufficient private-sector involvement. Issues such as high taxes on property transactions, cumbersome tax procedures, and limited mortgage penetration were also discussed.

The meeting emphasized the need for banking and policy reforms to introduce low-cost housing subsidies, single-digit policy rates, and innovative mortgage solutions. It also proposed revising taxes, establishing RERA under the RERA Act, and incentivizing vertical expansion in urban areas. Members recommended reviewing city master plans, fostering public-private partnerships, and creating high-density zones to preserve agricultural land.

In his closing remarks, the chair praised the members’ contributions and underscored the housing sector’s economic potential. He committed to presenting comprehensive recommendations with actionable measures for the sector’s development.