The resignation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister from his position as PTI KP president was formally accepted on Tuesday.

According to reports, the resignation was approved on the instructions of PTI founder Imran Khan. PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan issued the official notification confirming the acceptance of Gandapur’s resignation.

Earlier, it was reported on Saturday that Gandapur had been removed as the president of the PTI Peshawar chapter.