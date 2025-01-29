Global health moot to tackle neglected diseases

ISLAMABAD - The International Conference on Health, titled “Transforming Global Health: Tackling Neglected Diseases Through Training and Research,” will take place from February 17 to 19 in Islamabad.

Organized by COMSTECH in collaboration with ICESCO, and supported by partners including the Global Network for Neglected Tropical Diseases (UK), CVMIT, and APNA, the event will focus on addressing the burden of neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) through innovative approaches, training, and global collaboration.

NTDs such as leishmaniasis, schistosomiasis, and trachoma primarily affect marginalized populations in tropical and subtropical regions. Factors like overcrowded refugee camps, poor sanitation, urban slums, and underfunded healthcare systems worsen the situation, especially in South Asia and the MENA regions.

The three-day conference will feature expert-led panel discussions, hands-on training sessions, and keynote speeches from leading scientists, healthcare professionals, and policymakers. Fifty participants, including 25 international attendees from North Africa and ICESCO member states, along with 25 local participants, will engage in knowledge-sharing sessions.

Key objectives include raising awareness about NTDs, improving primary healthcare, promoting vector control, and advancing technologies and treatments. The event will also foster multinational collaborations and research opportunities to create lasting solutions for health inequities.

Hosted in a hybrid format, the conference invites participants to register via the COMSTECH and ICESCO platforms. This initiative emphasizes the critical need for global action to combat NTDs and highlights the importance of partnerships in addressing pressing health challenges.