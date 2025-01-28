Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Gold prices see significant decline in Pakistan

Gold prices see significant decline in Pakistan
Web Desk
9:18 PM | January 28, 2025
The price of gold in Pakistan witnessed a substantial drop on Tuesday, mirroring global market trends.

According to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of 24-karat gold per tola fell by Rs2,700, settling at Rs286,400. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold decreased by Rs2,315, bringing it to Rs245,541.

In the international market, gold prices also saw a decline of $26, closing at $2,741 per ounce, with an additional premium of $20.

Silver prices in the local market followed suit, dropping by Rs32 to reach Rs3,363 per tola.

