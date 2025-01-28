Govt’s body to be dissolved if PTI boycotts talks, warns Siddiqui

IMRAN MUKHTAR/News Wire

ISLAMABAD

The government side has warned that it would dissolve the negotiations committee if the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) boycotts the fourth round of talks.

“The government committee would be dissolved if the PTI boycotts the fourth round of talks scheduled to start on January 28,” said Senator Irfan Siddiqui, spokesperson for the government’s negotiation committee, in a statement warned issued here on Monday.

Speaking to a private TV channel, Siddiqui criticized PTI’s decision of boycott as “illogical,” noting that the ruling coalition had only sought seven working days to provide a written response. He said the government’s response to PTI’s demands, including the formation of the judicial commissions, would be presented in today’s meeting. Slamming the PTI’s political behaviour, Siddique said: “Negotiations are a serious and democratic process.” He further said the former ruling party brought the negotiations to the streets.

In an earlier development, the PTI reiterated that it would not participate in the fourth round of talks scheduled for today despite efforts by National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq to bring the opposition party to the negotiation table.

In this regard, the speaker contacted Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan, the head of PTI’s negotiation committee, over a phone call requesting him to join the meeting. He urged the importance of resolving political differences through dialogue and meaningful discussions.

“Dialogue and negotiations are the only way to resolve issues,” Sadiq was quoted as saying this in the telephonic conversation.

However, Ayub told him about PTI chief Imran Khan’s decision that the talks cannot move forward without formation of judicial commissions to probe the violent incidents of May 9, 2023 and November 26, 2024.

Last week, PTI had called off talks with the ruling coalition in the centre after the expiry of its own seven-day deadline to form judicial commissions. Both sides had engaged in talks to lower political temperature and end the ongoing hostile atmosphere.

Earlier in the day, PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan told a select group of journalists that his party would not participate in the talks scheduled for today (Tuesday), underlining that the decision has been officially conveyed to the government.

“We will not attend tomorrow’s meeting with the government and have informed the secretary and the speaker about our decision,” he said.



Govt’s body

to dissolved if

PTI boycotts talks, warns Siddiqui