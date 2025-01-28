Tuesday, January 28, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Govt to challenge Justice Mansoor Ali Shah’s order on full court formation

Govt to challenge Justice Mansoor Ali Shah’s order on full court formation
Web Desk
12:20 PM | January 28, 2025
National

The federal government has announced plans to contest Justice Mansoor Ali Shah’s directive regarding the establishment of a full court in the contempt of court case against Additional Registrar Judicial Nazar Abbas.

During a hearing on the Customs Regulatory Duty case, Attorney General Mansoor Awan informed the constitutional bench of the government’s position, arguing that Justice Shah’s use of suo motu powers in his decision was unauthorized.

The Attorney General deemed the decision unconstitutional and confirmed that the government would file an appeal against the contempt ruling. Additionally, a review petition is being prepared to challenge Justice Shah’s orders from January 13 and January 16.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar expressed doubts about the case’s continuation under Justice Shah’s directive to list the Customs Duty case before his bench. Justice Jamal Mandokhail highlighted the judiciary’s collective responsibility, emphasizing the need to protect the institution’s integrity.

Trump says Chinese AI app DeepSeek should be 'a wakeup call' for US

Separately, Justice Ayesha Malik issued written reasons for recusing herself from the Customs Duty case, underscoring the importance of maintaining a clear distinction between judicial and administrative orders to uphold judicial sanctity.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1737963210.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025