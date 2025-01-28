Govt to challenge Justice Mansoor Ali Shah’s order on full court formation

The federal government has announced plans to contest Justice Mansoor Ali Shah’s directive regarding the establishment of a full court in the contempt of court case against Additional Registrar Judicial Nazar Abbas.

During a hearing on the Customs Regulatory Duty case, Attorney General Mansoor Awan informed the constitutional bench of the government’s position, arguing that Justice Shah’s use of suo motu powers in his decision was unauthorized.

The Attorney General deemed the decision unconstitutional and confirmed that the government would file an appeal against the contempt ruling. Additionally, a review petition is being prepared to challenge Justice Shah’s orders from January 13 and January 16.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar expressed doubts about the case’s continuation under Justice Shah’s directive to list the Customs Duty case before his bench. Justice Jamal Mandokhail highlighted the judiciary’s collective responsibility, emphasizing the need to protect the institution’s integrity.

Separately, Justice Ayesha Malik issued written reasons for recusing herself from the Customs Duty case, underscoring the importance of maintaining a clear distinction between judicial and administrative orders to uphold judicial sanctity.